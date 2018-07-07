Eflin (finger) will start in Monday's doubleheader against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Eflin originally lineup up to pitch Sunday's series finale against the Pirates, but the Phillies will give him an additional day to rest up after leaving Tuesday's start with a blister. Regardless, it's a good sign for the 24-year-old that the blister remains a minor issue.