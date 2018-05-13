Eflin will be passed over for the start Sunday against the Mets with Aaron Nola set to take the hill for the Phillies, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

Eflin's scheduled start Saturday was postponed due to poor weather in Philadelphia, but rather than pushing the right-hander back a day in the pitching schedule, manager Gabe Kapler has opted to start Nola on normal rest in the series finale. It's unclear whether Eflin's turn through the rotation will be skipped entirely or if he'll be back on the mound for the Phillies' next contest Tuesday against the Orioles on Baltimore. More clarity on the Phillies' rotation plans should come forth later Sunday.