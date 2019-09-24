Phillies' Zach Eflin: Yields three homers in loss
Eflin (9-13) allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks over five innings Monday, striking out two batters and taking the loss against Washington.
Eflin served up three solo homers Monday, one in each of the first three innings. It was the first time he allowed more than three runs in a start since July 27. Eflin's ERA bumped to 4.16 next to a 123:46 K:BB over 155.2 frames this season. He'll make his final start of the 2019 regular season at home against Miami on Saturday.
