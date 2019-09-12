Phillies' Zach Eflin: Yields zero earned runs in loss
Eflin (8-12) allowed three unearned runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts across 3.2 innings while taking a loss against the Braves on Wednesday.
The good news is Eflin didn't yield an earned run, but he lost anyway, dropping his record to 8-12. He has just one win since June 25. Eflin's ERA has dropped since the end of August, but overall, he doesn't excel in any one fantasy category. He owns a 4.20 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in 143.2 innings this season. Because of two off days coming up, Eflin will have some additional rest before his next start. He is scheduled to pitch again one week from Friday at the Indians.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Next start coming Sunday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Posts first win in two months•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Early exit in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Set to rejoin rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...