Eflin (8-12) allowed three unearned runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts across 3.2 innings while taking a loss against the Braves on Wednesday.

The good news is Eflin didn't yield an earned run, but he lost anyway, dropping his record to 8-12. He has just one win since June 25. Eflin's ERA has dropped since the end of August, but overall, he doesn't excel in any one fantasy category. He owns a 4.20 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in 143.2 innings this season. Because of two off days coming up, Eflin will have some additional rest before his next start. He is scheduled to pitch again one week from Friday at the Indians.