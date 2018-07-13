Green was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Finally healthy after several injury-wracked seasons, Green has hit the ball hard so far this year, posting a .296/.375/.578 line with 17 homers in 77 games for Double-A Reading. The injuries, which led to both hip surgery and Tommy John surgery, have taken most of the shine off the 2012 third-round pick, but the Phillies have a relative weakness at third base, opening a potential path for the young slugger. If Green can keep up a similar level of success following his promotion, the 24-year-old could be given a major-league look late in the season.

