Phillies' Zach Green: Earns promotion to Triple-A
Green was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Finally healthy after several injury-wracked seasons, Green has hit the ball hard so far this year, posting a .296/.375/.578 line with 17 homers in 77 games for Double-A Reading. The injuries, which led to both hip surgery and Tommy John surgery, have taken most of the shine off the 2012 third-round pick, but the Phillies have a relative weakness at third base, opening a potential path for the young slugger. If Green can keep up a similar level of success following his promotion, the 24-year-old could be given a major-league look late in the season.
