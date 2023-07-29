Wheeler (8-5) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out 11.

Wheeler completed at least six innings for a fourth straight game and recorded his third outing of the season with at least 11 strikeouts. The right-hander hasn't been perfect this year, but he sports a solid 3.74 ERA and a stellar 145:24 K:BB across 21 starts (125 innings). Wheeler is under contract through 2024, but if he keeps pitching like he has recently (28:1 K:BB over last four appearances), the 33-year-old could start thinking about another long-term deal soon.