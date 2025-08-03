Wheeler (9-5) took the loss against the Tigers on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts over six innings.

Wheeler generated 15 whiffs on 98 pitches and turned in a quality start, but he was burned by three home runs and ultimately outdueled by Tarik Skubal. The 35-year-old has now dropped back-to-back starts for the first time this season and has allowed four runs in three of his past four outings, though one was unearned Saturday. He still boasts a stellar 2.64 ERA and 0.92 WHIP while leading all qualified starters with 182 strikeouts across 139.2 innings. Wheeler is slated to face the Rangers on the road next weekend.