Wheeler (1-1) took the loss Friday as the Phillies were routed 8-1 by Atlanta, giving up three runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Given the traffic he put on the basepaths, Wheeler's final line could have been a lot worse, and he kept Atlanta off the board until Ronald Acuna smashed a two-run homer in the fifth. The right-hander fought his command all evening, throwing only 53 of 94 pitches for strikes in a big step backwards from his impressive season debut. Wheeler will take a 2.31 ERA and 14:4 K:BB through 11.2 innings into his next outing, set for Wednesday on the road against the Mets.