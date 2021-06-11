Wheeler allowed four hits and no walks while striking out 12 across eight scoreless innings Thursday against Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

Wheeler dominated Atlanta as he allowed only two hitters into scoring position throughout his start. He also continued to pile up strikeouts, and he generated 20 swinging strikes on 105 total pitches. Wheeler has also consistently worked deep into games, as he's completed at least seven innings in five consecutive starts and at least six innings in nine consecutive outings. For the season, Wheeler has an excellent 2.29 ERA with 112:18 K:BB across 90.1 frames.