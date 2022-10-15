Wheeler is available in relief for Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta and could also start Game 5 on short rest if needed Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Wheeler pitched well for most of his Game 2 start on Wednesday, though a two-out rally in the sixth inning involving a hit by pitch, a walk and a trio of singles wound up leading to a loss. The Phillies don't fully trust their back-end starters, as they'll only ask Noah Syndergaard to go through the order once in Game 4. Whether Wheeler is used in Game 4 or saved for a potential Game 5 may wind up depending on how the game plays out.