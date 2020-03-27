Play

Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Big strikeout numbers this spring

Wheeler finished his Grapefruit League campaign with a 5.40 ERA and a 9:3 K:BB in 8.1 innings.

Small-sample ERAs don't mean much, and they shouldn't be too worrying in Wheeler's case. He posted spring ERAs of 8.10 and 4.80 in 2018 and 2019, respectively, but finished the regular season with ERAs of 3.31 and 3.96. He'll slot in as the Phillies No. 2 starter behind Aaron Nola this season.

