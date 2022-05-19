Wheeler (2-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over the Padres, scattering four hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out nine without walking a batter.

The right-hander set a new season high in strikeouts in his best performance of the year, as no San Diego baserunner got past second base. Wheeler has blanked the opposition in three of his last four outings, and after some shoulder soreness in spring training led to a bumpy start to the campaign, he now carries a 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB through 38.2 innings.