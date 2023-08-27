Wheeler (10-6) earned the win over St. Louis on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters over seven innings.

Wheeler served up Luken Baker's first MLB homer in the third frame, but that was the only run the Cardinals managed against him. The veteran hurler finished with his fourth double-digit strikeout effort of the campaign and completed exactly seven innings for his third straight start. Wheeler has been invaluable to the Phillies for his ability to go deep into contests of late -- he hasn't completed fewer than six frames in any of his nine starts since July 1. Among NL hurlers, he's tied for seventh with 158 innings pitched and ranks sixth with 175 strikeouts on the campaign.