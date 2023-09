Wheeler allowed one run on four hits and one walk across four innings in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates. He struck out five.

Wheeler only threw 67 pitches in this contest as he likely earned time to recover in advance of the playoffs. Nonetheless, he made the most of his shorter outing by racking up thirteen whiffs. The right-hander has put together another fine season, pitching to a 3.61 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 192 innings with a milestone 212 strikeouts.