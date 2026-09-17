Wheeler (13-5) earned the win Wednesday against the Nationals, striking out five while allowing four hits and one walk in seven scoreless innings.

Staked to an early 2-0 lead, Wheeler found himself in cruise control throughout the course of Wednesday evening. The star right-hander pitched at least six innings while yielding one run or zero for a fourth consecutive start, and he's now just three career punchouts shy of joining the 2,000-strikeout club. He'll bring a stellar 2.99 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 177:46 K:BB over 150.1 innings into his next scheduled outing against the Brewers.