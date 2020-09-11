Wheeler is at risk of missing an extended period, as the injured nail on his right middle finger may need to be removed, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wheeler caught the nail on his zipper while putting on pants Thursday. For now, he's only seen his start bumped back from Friday to Monday, but the Phillies don't seem confident he'll be able to pitch at that time. If the nail does indeed have to be removed, he could be sidelined for quite some time. The Phillies will go with a bullpen day in what would have been his start Saturday against the Marlins and could be forced down a similar route Monday.