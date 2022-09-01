Wheeler (forearm) is expected to throw a bullpen session this weekend, and if all goes well, he could be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday against the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The veteran right-hander landed on the shelf last week with forearm tendinitis, but he may be looking at a minimum-length stay on the IL. If Wheeler is able to return next week, he may not have any significant workload limitations given the brevity of his absence.
