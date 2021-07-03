Wheeler hurled 7.2 scoreless innings against San Diego on Friday, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out nine. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander dominated against an imposing Padres lineup, giving up three singles and one double across 7.2 frames. Over his past two contests, Wheeler has tossed 14.2 scoreless innings, during which he has registered a 17:2 K:BB. His 2.05 ERA this season ranks sixth among qualified pitchers, and he currently leads the league with 139 strikeouts. Wheeler's next start is expected to come on the road against the Cubs next week.