Wheeler did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over six innings in a 2-1 loss against the Cubs. He struck out five.

In his second start since returning from the injured list, Wheeler delivered his 16th quality start of the season. He likely could have gone deeper if not on a pitch count as he needed just 62 pitches to get through six innings after throwing 58 in his last start and averaging 100 pitches in his previous 10 starts before hitting the IL. He will carry a 2.92 ERA into his next start.