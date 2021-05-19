Wheeler didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Marlins despite giving up one unearned run on five hits while striking out 10 across seven innings.

Wheeler was dominant and recorded one of his best starts of the season, as he's now tossed at least seven scoreless innings in two of his last three appearances. He's given up two or fewer runs in four of his previous five starts and owns a dominant 1.86 ERA across four starts (29 innings) this month. He's tabbed to make his next start during the upcoming weekend series against the Red Sox at home.