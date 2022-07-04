Wheeler (7-4) earned the win Sunday over the Cardinals. He allowed four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

All four hits Wheeler allowed were singles, and he didn't let a Cardinal advance past second base. The right-hander didn't have much swing-and-miss stuff with only 11 whiffs while throwing 72 of 108 pitches for strikes. Wheeler's logged quality starts in all but one of his last nine outings, and this was his fifth start of the year in which he didn't allow a run. He has a 2.66 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 99:20 K:BB through 88 innings in 15 starts overall. The Phillies' ace is projected for a road rematch with the Cardinals next weekend.