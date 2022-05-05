Wheeler allowed six hits and one walk while striking out seven across 7.2 innings during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Wheeler was able to work his way around six hits, a walk and an error thanks to three double-plays. The righty was only at 78 pitches with two outs in the eighth and the bases empty, but he still got the hook in a scoreless game. After giving up 12 runs through his first three starts, Wheeler has put together back-to-back scoreless outings and currently sports a 4.10 ERA with a 25:9 K:BB.