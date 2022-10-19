Wheeler (1-0) pitched seven scoreless innings in Tuesday night's Game 1 of the NLCS, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight in the 2-0 victory over the Padres.

Wheeler put together a stellar performance Tuesday night, needing only 83 pitches as he mowed down the Padres for seven strong innings. Wheeler was attacking with his fastball in the strike zone all night, getting five of his six first-pitch outs by way of the heater. The Phillies' ace has only allowed three runs and nine hits through 24.1 innings of work in October. Wheeler's ERA on the road in 2022 was 3.84-more than double his 1.85 home ERA-so it is even more impressive that he was able to silence the crowd in San Diego and help give the Phillies a crucial road victory.