Wheeler (12-7) allowed two hits over five scoreless innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Nationals.

Wheeler tossed 51 of 77 pitches for strikes and managed to punch out seven batters despite forcing just four whiffs. After coughing up 10 runs in two starts before landing on the injured list, the 32-year-old righty has allowed one run across 15 frames in his last three outings. Wheeler ends his 2022 regular season with a strong 2.82 ERA and 163:34 K:BB through 153 innings.