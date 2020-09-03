Wheeler (4-0) pitched 6.2 shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six Wednesday evening en route to his fourth win of the season.

Wheeler has been lights out all season but Wednesday's outing may have been his best one thus far. He gave up three hits which were the fewest he's allowed in a start this season and it was the first time he's blanked an opponent in seven tries during the shortened campaign. Wheeler's 2.20 ERA is good for ninth among starters in baseball as he'll look to continue his dominance in his next start Monday against the Mets.