Wheeler (9-5) allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Pirates.

Wheeler held the Pirates scoreless through 6.2 innings but surrendered a two-run home run to Cal Mitchell to end the shutout. Though he took advantage of a soft matchup, Wheeler's eight strikeouts were the highest mark in his last four starts. Though his punchouts have taken a bit of a downturn, Wheeler has maintained a 2.48 ERA with a 28:6 K:BB across five July starts spanning 32.2 innings.