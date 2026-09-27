Wheeler (14-5) earned the win Sunday over Tampa Bay, allowing a run on five hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out five.

It was another strong outing for Wheeler, who held the Rays to just one run on Jonny DeLuca's fifth-inning homer, as the Phillies cruised to a 7-3 victory, clinching the final NL wild card spot. Over his last six starts, Wheeler gave up just seven runs while striking out 45 across 37.2 innings. He'll finish the regular season with a 3.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 193:47 K:BB over 28 starts (162 innings).