Wheeler earned the win versus Miami on Saturday, hurling seven innings and giving up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four.

Toeing the mound less than a week after his wife gave birth to the couple's first child, Wheeler was in complete control throughout his seven innings, scattering five singles and a pair of walks while throwing 57 of 87 pitches for strikes. His only real trouble came in the fifth inning when the Marlins put three consecutive runners on base with a pair of singles and a walk, but Wheeler emerged from the threat allowing only one run by inducing an inning-ending double play. After some initial uncertainty about playing out the season, the 30-year-old now appears determined to take the ball for Philadelphia every five turns. His next start is scheduled for Thursday on the road against the loaded Yankees offense.