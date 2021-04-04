Wheeler (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Atlanta, allowing only one hit and striking out 10 over seven scoreless innings.

A Travis d'Arnaud single in the second inning was the only blemish on Wheeler's line as he fired 62 of 90 pitches for strikes, and the right-hander generated more offense than the entire Atlanta lineup by going 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBI. Wheeler posted a career-low 2.92 ERA last year but also had a lackluster 17.5 percent strikeout rate -- at least through one start in 2021, it looks like his whiffs have returned with a vengeance.