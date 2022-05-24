Wheeler (3-3) picked up the win in Monday's 7-3 victory over Atlanta, giving up two runs on eight hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

The Phillies handed the right-hander a 7-0 lead before Atlanta could even scratch across a run against him in the fifth inning, allowing Wheeler to cruise to his third straight winning decision and fourth quality start in his last five trips to the mound. The 10 whiffs were also a season high, and Wheeler will carry a 3.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and impressive 51:10 K:BB through 45.1 innings into his next start.