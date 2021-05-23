Wheeler (4-2) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out 12 in 7.1 innings to earn the win against the Red Sox on Sunday.

Wheeler was forced to settle for no-decisions in his last two outings, but he struck out a season-high 12 batters to pick up his fourth win of the year Sunday. The right-hander has now recorded double-digit strikeout totals in each of his last two starts and has posted a 2.38 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 68 innings this season. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Tampa Bay on Saturday.