Wheeler didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out eight.

It looked like it might be a rough night for Wheeler after he served up back-to-back homers to Travis d'Arnaud and Matt Olson in the top of the first inning, but the right-hander settled in and delivered his ninth quality start of the season before exiting after 104 pitches (69 strikes). Since the beginning of May, Wheeler has posted a dazzling 2.02 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 76:11 K:BB through 62.1 innings over 10 starts.