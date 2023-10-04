Wheeler allowed one run on five hits across 6.2 innings to secure the win in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Marlins in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. He struck out eight.

Wheeler was dominant in this outing as he made quick work of the Marlins lineup, racking up eighteen whiffs in the process. His sole mistake was allowing an RBI single to Bryan de la Cruz in the seventh inning that was set up by a defensive miscue as Wheeler forgot to cover first base. The right-hander thrives under pressure as he now has a mint 2.55 ERA and 0.73 WHIP with 41 strikeouts across 42.1 career postseason innings.