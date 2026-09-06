Wheeler (12-5) collected the win in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

The veteran righty made only one real mistake, which Ronald Acuna blasted 450 feet into the upper deck in left-center field during the third inning, but otherwise Wheeler was dialed in as he delivered his 14th quality start of the season. The nine Ks were Wheeler's best showing in that category since July 21, and he's won back-to-back outings after going seven straight starts without getting a W. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home next week against the Astros.