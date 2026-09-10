Wheeler took a no-decision Thursday against Houston, allowing one run on five hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out nine.

Wheeler has now fired at least six innings while yielding just one run in three consecutive starts. The right-hander has also tapped back into his best swing-and-miss stuff this month, tallying nine strikeouts in consecutive outings after fanning six or fewer in six of his prior seven to the beginning of September. He'll bring an outstanding 3.14 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 172:45 K:BB through 143.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Washington against the division-rival Nationals.