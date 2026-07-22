Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Fans nine in tough loss

Wheeler (10-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Phillies fell 2-1 to the Dodgers, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander fired 63 of 93 pitches for strikes en route to his 12th quality start of the season, and Wheeler's only real mistake resulted in a two-run homer by Max Muncy in the fourth inning. His offense couldn't get much done to support him, however. It was Wheeler's first loss since May 29, and over nine starts since he's delivered a 2.08 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 77:13 K:BB over 56.1 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Miami.