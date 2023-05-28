Wheeler (4-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Atlanta, scattering three hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings. He struck out 12.

It was the most dominant performance of 2023 for the veteran right-hander; the innings and strikeouts were both season highs, and Wheeler generated 22 swinging strikes among his 106 pitches. It was his sixth quality start of the year, including three in his last four outings -- a stretch in which he's posted a 2.67 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 30:4 K:BB through 27 innings. Wheeler will look to stay locked in for his next start, which is likely to come on the road next weekend against the Nationals.