Wheeler (10-5) earned the win Sunday at Texas, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The Philadelphia ace looked sharp in this 83-pitch performance after having his start pushed back from Saturday due to shoulder stiffness. Wheeler generated an impressive 19 whiffs, as he notched seven or more Ks for the 19th time out of 23 total starts this season. The only blemish on his line came in the first when Wheeler conceded a 352-foot, two-run long ball to Joc Pederson. The 35-year-old has pitched to a 2.68 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 189:31 K:BB across 144.2 total frames while remaining in pursuit of his first Cy Young Award. Wheeler currently lines up to make his next start at Washington next weekend.