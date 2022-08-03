Wheeler (10-5) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings in a 3-1 victory over Atlanta. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The right-hander was on the wrong end of a pitchers' duel with Charlie Morton through six innings, but the Phillies erased a 1-0 deficit in the top of the seventh to get Wheeler the win. The quality start was his sixth in his last seven trips to the mound, a stretch during which he's posted a 2.54 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 43:7 K:BB through 46 innings.