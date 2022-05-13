Wheeler tossed 5.1 innings against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision.

Wheeler hadn't pitched in over a week due to a stint on the COVID-19 list, but he looked good early on in his return to the mound Thursday. The right-hander served up a solo homer to Cody Bellinger in the third inning but otherwise kept Los Angeles off the scoreboard until the sixth, when the Dodgers chased him by reaching base three straight times with one out. Wheeler ended up with a no-decision when the Dodgers mounted a late-inning comeback, though the Phillies ultimately prevailed. The veteran hurler will carry a 4.26 ERA into his next start, which is expected to come at home against San Diego next week.