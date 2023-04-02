Wheeler (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Phillies were routed 16-3 by the Rangers, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander was working from behind most of the afternoon, throwing first-pitch strikes to only nine of 22 baters and exiting after tossing 55 of 94 pitches for strikes. Wheeler did generate 17 swinging strikes though, and his final line doesn't look so bad compared to some of the atrocious outings from the Phillies bullpen. The 32-year-old had trouble staying healthy in 2022, with his 26 starts and 153 innings being his lowest totals over a full MLB season since 2017, but he appears to be 100 percent to kick off the current campaign. Wheeler's next turn in the rotation will likely come at home next week against the Reds.