Wheeler allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six batters over five innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Saturday.

Wheeler was activated from the injured list early Saturday and made his first MLB start since mid-August of last year. The veteran righty tossed 84 pitches (56 strikes) and looked dominant at times with 15 whiffs, though he also walked three batters and gave up a pair of runs in the fourth frame. Overall, this was a nice first outing for Wheeler, who gave up four runs over four frames in his final minor-league rehab start with Double-A Reading. His next appearance is lined up to be a road tilt in Miami.