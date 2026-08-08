Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Fans six in third loss

Wheeler (10-3) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on seven hits and five walks over 5.1 innings as the Phillies fell 5-4 to the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

A two-hour rain delay before the first pitch did Wheeler no favors. The veteran right-hander ended up throwing a season-high 116 pitches (72 strikes) as he battled to escape the sixth inning, and a 15-pitch at-bat against Nathan Lukes that ended in a single finally spelled the end of his night. The five free passes were also a season high for Wheeler, matching the total from his seven previous outings combined. He'll take a 2.69 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 132:28 K:BB through 110.1 innings into his next start, which is set to come on the road next week in St. Louis.