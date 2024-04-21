Wheeler (1-3) collected the victory Saturday versus the White Sox, yielding just one hit and two walks over 7.1 shutout innings. He notched eight strikeouts.

Wheeler carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Korey Lee broke it up when he slashed a ball down the right-field line and just under first baseman Bryce Harper's glove. Phillies manager Rob Thompson then immediately came to get Wheeler, who finished with 106 pitches over his 7.1 brilliant frames. It was somehow Wheeler's first win of the season even though he's been one of the best pitchers in baseball with a 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB across 31.1 innings. Wheeler's next scheduled outing in Cincinnati shapes up to be a more difficult one, but he's certainly matchup-proof.