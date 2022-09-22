Wheeler tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out three in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Wheeler was activated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday following a forearm injury, keeping the Blue Jays off the board while logging 58 pitches in the start. The right-hander could take on a full workload as soon as his next outing as the Phillies challenge for a playoff spot. Wheeler owns a 2.98 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 151 punchouts over 142 innings in 24 starts this season.