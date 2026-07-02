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Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Goes 4.2 innings vs. Pirates

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wheeler did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on nine hits and a walk across 4.2 innings. He struck out 10.

It was an odd start for Wheeler, as he set a season high with 10 strikeouts but also gave up a season high 10 hits while failing to make it through five innings for the first time this year. Overall, the 36-year-old Wheeler is 8-1 with a 2.36 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 84:20 K:BB across 13 starts (80 innings). He's currently lined up to face the Reds on the road in his next outing.

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