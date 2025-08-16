Wheeler is dealing with a blood clot near his right shoulder and has been placed on the 15-day injured list, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The issue may partially explain why Wheeler has uncharacteristically struggled of late -- over his past six starts, he's posted a 4.54 ERA and 1.25 WHIP while going 1-2. According to Passan, a timetable for right-hander hurler's return is unclear, and how soon Wheeler is able to throw again likely depends on how the blood clots respond to treatment. The IL stint no doubt damages Wheeler's run at the NL Cy Young award -- he had been a top-five contender by registering a 2.71 ERA and 0.94 WHIP along with an MLB-leading 195 strikeouts over 24 starts spanning 149.2 innings.