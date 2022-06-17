Wheeler (6-3) earned the win Thursday versus the Nationals. He allowed a run on four hits and no walks with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Wheeler won his third straight start, with the only damage on his line this time being a fourth-inning solo home run by Josh Bell. This is the sixth time in 12 starts that Wheeler's limited opponents to one or zero runs. The three strikeouts were his lowest total since his second start of the year. The right-hander trimmed his ERA to 2.69 with a 1.04 WHIP and 78:15 K:BB across 70.1 innings overall. He's projected for a road start versus the Rangers next week.