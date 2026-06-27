Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Goes seven strong in win

Wheeler (8-1) earned the win against the Mets on Friday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over seven innings.

Wheeler allowed a run in the fourth inning but was otherwise fantastic, generating 14 swinging strikes on 98 pitches and limiting the Mets to one extra-base hit. The 36-year-old has now yielded two earned runs or fewer in each of his five June outings while logging four quality starts during that stretch. For the year, he owns a 2.03 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 74:19 K:BB across 75.1 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Pirates next week.