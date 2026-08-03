Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Goes two innings in shortened start

Wheeler didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's rain-shortened outing against the Orioles. He allowed just one hit while striking out three over two innings.

While it was a brief day for Wheeler, who didn't return after the first rain delay prior to the third inning, it was still an encouraging showing for the right-hander after he gave up five runs on six hits in just three innings against Miami in his last outing. Overall, Wheeler is 10-2 with a 2.49 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 126:23 K:BB through 18 starts (105 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Blue Jays at home his next time out, though the Phillies could potentially deploy Wheeler sooner, as he threw just 32 pitches Sunday.